Arizona State University’s journalism school said it would be taking over the Foreign Correspondents’ Club’s Human Rights Press Awards. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong plunges to 148th in world press freedom rankings, according to annual index by Reporters Without Borders

  • The city fell more than 60 places to 148th among 180 locations, according to the global media watchdog
  • Meanwhile, Arizona State University’s journalism school says it will take over the Foreign Correspondents’ Club’s annual human rights media awards

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:01pm, 3 May, 2022

