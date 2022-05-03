Arizona State University’s journalism school said it would be taking over the Foreign Correspondents’ Club’s Human Rights Press Awards. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong plunges to 148th in world press freedom rankings, according to annual index by Reporters Without Borders
- The city fell more than 60 places to 148th among 180 locations, according to the global media watchdog
- Meanwhile, Arizona State University’s journalism school says it will take over the Foreign Correspondents’ Club’s annual human rights media awards
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
