Fernando Cheung is known for championing causes of the marginalised in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker and social welfare veteran Fernando Cheung migrates to Canada, saying ‘basic freedoms’ protected there

  • His departure with family was confirmed by pollster Chung Kim-wah, who has also left city for Britain, citing ‘threats from powerful bodies’
  • Cheung, 65, is known for championing causes for ethnic minorities and helping the underprivileged over 12 years as a lawmaker

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:42am, 4 May, 2022

