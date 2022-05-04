The Legislative Council has approved a HK$700 billion budget. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong legislature passes HK$700 billion budget with tax breaks, raft of subsidies for coronavirus relief
- Bill approved with 87 supporting votes and no objections, while social welfare sector representative Tik Chi-yuen voted to abstain
- Tik says budget indicates government will cut social welfare sector’s lump sum grants by 1 per cent
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Legislative Council has approved a HK$700 billion budget. Photo: Winson Wong