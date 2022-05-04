The Legislative Council has approved a HK$700 billion budget. Photo: Winson Wong
The Legislative Council has approved a HK$700 billion budget. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong legislature passes HK$700 billion budget with tax breaks, raft of subsidies for coronavirus relief

  • Bill approved with 87 supporting votes and no objections, while social welfare sector representative Tik Chi-yuen voted to abstain
  • Tik says budget indicates government will cut social welfare sector’s lump sum grants by 1 per cent

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:53pm, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Legislative Council has approved a HK$700 billion budget. Photo: Winson Wong
The Legislative Council has approved a HK$700 billion budget. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE