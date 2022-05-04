Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee visits West Kowloon Cultural District on Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: young protesters should be given opportunities to reintegrate into society, says candidate John Lee

  • John Lee says public, NGOs, charities and businesses should offer to help protesters once they complete jail sentences
  • He also denies press freedom is under threat and warns that some people who claim to be working for media have political agendas

Nadia Lam and Tony Cheung
Nadia Lam and Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:25pm, 4 May, 2022

