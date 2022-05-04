Arizona State University’s journalism school will take over the Human Rights Press Awards from Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong press award winners left in limbo as American university says it will not get involved in this year’s event
- Professor Jeffrey Timmermans says US institution will take over Hong Kong press group’s event from 2023, ‘so we aren’t involved in this year’s awards’
- Foreign Correspondents’ Club suspended the Human Rights Press Awards last week, citing legal concerns
