Arizona State University’s journalism school will take over the Human Rights Press Awards from Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong press award winners left in limbo as American university says it will not get involved in this year’s event

  • Professor Jeffrey Timmermans says US institution will take over Hong Kong press group’s event from 2023, ‘so we aren’t involved in this year’s awards’
  • Foreign Correspondents’ Club suspended the Human Rights Press Awards last week, citing legal concerns

Chris Lau
Updated: 11:16pm, 4 May, 2022

