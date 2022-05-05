Arrivals at Hong Kong International Airport queue to take PCR tests before heading to their quarantine hotels earlier this week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee vows to make reopening borders a priority for city to remain competitive

  • Goal is to remove obstacles to satisfy requirements for reopening even though there will be ‘lots of challenges’, Lee says
  • Business groups willing to work with officials, entrepreneurs help attract foreign talent, travellers to come to Hong Kong

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:44pm, 5 May, 2022

