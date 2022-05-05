Arrivals at Hong Kong International Airport queue to take PCR tests before heading to their quarantine hotels earlier this week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee vows to make reopening borders a priority for city to remain competitive
- Goal is to remove obstacles to satisfy requirements for reopening even though there will be ‘lots of challenges’, Lee says
- Business groups willing to work with officials, entrepreneurs help attract foreign talent, travellers to come to Hong Kong
Arrivals at Hong Kong International Airport queue to take PCR tests before heading to their quarantine hotels earlier this week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng