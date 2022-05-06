INTRODUCTION

Hong Kong’s sole chief executive candidate John Lee Ka-chiu’s rally on Friday is expected to be attended by more than 1,000 people, including business tycoons, political heavyweights, as well as ordinary residents, two days before the city’s leadership poll.

Although the former chief secretary is expected to win Sunday’s vote – the city’s next leader will be chosen by a 1,461-member Election Committee – Friday’s event will, nonetheless, offer a glimpse into who the former policeman’s biggest supporters are.

Members of his presidium, or council of chairpersons, and panel of advisers, made up of some of the city’s highest-profile developers, businessmen and pro-Beijing figures, are also expected to be present at the rally, themed on Lee’s election slogan – “We and Us – A New Chapter Together”.

Follow our live blog as we bring you updates as they happen.