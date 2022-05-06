Top officials in Hong Kong’s next administration could see a 2.6 per cent pay rise. Photo: Handout
Top officials in Hong Kong’s next administration could see a 2.6 per cent pay rise. Photo: Handout
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Advisers to Hong Kong leader back 2.6 per cent pay rises for top officials, with No 2 official potentially earning HK$396,000

  • Independent commission suggests adjusting pay for senior officials in line with changes in average annual inflation since 2019
  • Increase will not apply to chief executive, who earns more than HK$400,000 per month

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 5:45pm, 6 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Top officials in Hong Kong’s next administration could see a 2.6 per cent pay rise. Photo: Handout
Top officials in Hong Kong’s next administration could see a 2.6 per cent pay rise. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE