Top officials in Hong Kong’s next administration could see a 2.6 per cent pay rise. Photo: Handout
Advisers to Hong Kong leader back 2.6 per cent pay rises for top officials, with No 2 official potentially earning HK$396,000
- Independent commission suggests adjusting pay for senior officials in line with changes in average annual inflation since 2019
- Increase will not apply to chief executive, who earns more than HK$400,000 per month
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Top officials in Hong Kong’s next administration could see a 2.6 per cent pay rise. Photo: Handout