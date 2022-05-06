John Lee. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee vows to restore hope, build vibrant metropolis in ‘new chapter’ for city at final election rally
- Former policeman offers rare glimpse into childhood, sharing story about how his father was able to afford luxury of buying television set
- Carefully staged event attended by nearly 1,500 people, including district representatives, political heavyweights and business leaders
