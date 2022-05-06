John Lee at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
How John Lee’s election rally compares with those of other Hong Kong chief executive candidates
- Former No 2 official delivered an 11-minute speech on Friday at final rally, sharing stories of his childhood
- Some observers say Lee’s presentation lacked human touch compared with Carrie Lam’s in 2017 and Leung Chun-ying’s in 2011
