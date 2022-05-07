High-ranking civil servants take an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the country, witnessed by city leader Carrie Lam in 2020. Photo: Handout
High-ranking civil servants take an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the country, witnessed by city leader Carrie Lam in 2020. Photo: Handout
What will a Hong Kong civil service under John Lee look like? Sector braces for shake-up with leadership hopeful’s vow of reform

  • Morale takes a beating amid talk of revamp, even among elite corps of administrative officers
  • Beijing appears to doubt the loyalty of city’s civil service as a whole, HKU scholar John Burns says

Nadia Lam
Updated: 6:35pm, 7 May, 2022

