High-ranking civil servants take an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the country, witnessed by city leader Carrie Lam in 2020. Photo: Handout
What will a Hong Kong civil service under John Lee look like? Sector braces for shake-up with leadership hopeful’s vow of reform
- Morale takes a beating amid talk of revamp, even among elite corps of administrative officers
- Beijing appears to doubt the loyalty of city’s civil service as a whole, HKU scholar John Burns says
