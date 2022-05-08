INTRODUCTION

Sole chief executive candidate John Lee Ka-chiu is expected to be elected as Hong Kong’s next leader on Sunday just under a month after formally announcing his intention to run, becoming the first former police officer in the top job.

Some 1,461 members of a predominantly pro-establishment Election Committee tasked with picking the city’s next leader will get the chance to cast their ballots from 9am until polling closes at 11.30am.

The main polling station is located at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai although four people are set to vote at a special polling place at the Penny’s Bay quarantine centre. Vote counting is expected to take an hour before the result is announced.

Security is tight around the venue with police planning to mobilise as many as 7,000 officers to ensure the election runs smoothly and peacefully.

Lee, 64, resigned from his position as the city’s No 2 official last month to run and was the only contender to secure Beijing’s blessing. He is expected to give a speech shortly after his anticipated win, following a campaign premised on his “result-oriented” approach. He has pledged to solve Hong Kong’s chronic housing problem, consolidate the city’s strengths and increase its competitiveness.

