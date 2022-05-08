Beijing praised John Lee after Sunday’s election. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Democracy with Hong Kong characteristics’: Beijing hails city’s ‘smooth’ leadership election
- In a 5,000-word article, the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office lauds election for its orderliness and commends John Lee as a good leader for city
- Political analyst says Beijing’s praise and statements of confidence reflect its high hopes for Lee, as well as its concerns about city amid global economic uncertainties
