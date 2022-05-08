John Lee watches as the ballots for the chief executive poll are tallied on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
John Lee’s victory in Hong Kong chief executive election no clean sweep after 8 in small-circle committee vote against him and another 4 cast blank ballots
- Sole candidate secures 1,416 votes, or 99.4 per cent of all ballots cast, a record for a chief executive election in Hong Kong
- Lee vows to keep trying to convince anyone who does not support him that he is determined to work hard as leader
