John Lee watches as the ballots for the chief executive poll are tallied on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
John Lee watches as the ballots for the chief executive poll are tallied on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

John Lee’s victory in Hong Kong chief executive election no clean sweep after 8 in small-circle committee vote against him and another 4 cast blank ballots

  • Sole candidate secures 1,416 votes, or 99.4 per cent of all ballots cast, a record for a chief executive election in Hong Kong
  • Lee vows to keep trying to convince anyone who does not support him that he is determined to work hard as leader

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 8:32pm, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
John Lee watches as the ballots for the chief executive poll are tallied on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
John Lee watches as the ballots for the chief executive poll are tallied on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE