Chief Executive-elect John Lee waves from the stage of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

John Lee vows to undertake ‘historic mission’ and start ‘new chapter’ for Hong Kong as he wins chief executive election uncontested

  • Lee secures 99.2 per cent of votes cast by an Election Committee dominated by pro-establishment forces
  • With only 54 days to go before he is sworn in, Lee says forming his cabinet will be a top priority

Natalie WongChris LauNadia Lam
Natalie Wong Chris Lau and Nadia Lam

Updated: 12:14am, 9 May, 2022

