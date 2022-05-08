Chief Executive-elect John Lee waves from the stage of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
John Lee vows to undertake ‘historic mission’ and start ‘new chapter’ for Hong Kong as he wins chief executive election uncontested
- Lee secures 99.2 per cent of votes cast by an Election Committee dominated by pro-establishment forces
- With only 54 days to go before he is sworn in, Lee says forming his cabinet will be a top priority
