Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee gets down to work right away, with a temporary office, staff
- More than two dozen staff will support Lee as he starts selecting ministers, prepares policy plan
- Not known yet if President Xi will physically attend swearing-in; Lee, wife to move into Government House
Chief Executive Election at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

08MAY22 SCMP/K. Y. Cheng