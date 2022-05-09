Hong Kong’s chief executive-elect John Lee (left) addresses the press with Carrie Lam a day after being elected into the top job. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive-elect John Lee and incumbent leader Carrie Lam set out goals for smooth transition of power, including government restructuring

  • Lee expresses gratitude to Lam for brief session a day after he clinched the top job, pointing out his team has a tight schedule to July 1
  • Outgoing and incoming leaders discussed issues such as the city’s pandemic work and celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR

Lilian Cheng and Tony Cheung
Lilian Cheng and Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:53pm, 9 May, 2022

