Hong Kong’s chief executive-elect John Lee (left) addresses the press with Carrie Lam a day after being elected into the top job. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chief executive-elect John Lee and incumbent leader Carrie Lam set out goals for smooth transition of power, including government restructuring
- Lee expresses gratitude to Lam for brief session a day after he clinched the top job, pointing out his team has a tight schedule to July 1
- Outgoing and incoming leaders discussed issues such as the city’s pandemic work and celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR
