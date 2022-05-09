Chief executive-elect John Lee stands shares the stage with his wife Janet Lam on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Who is Janet Lam?: As John Lee secures top job, Hong Kong meets charity singer who will become first lady

  • Chief executive-elect John Lee thanked his wife Janet Lam for ‘looking after the family’ as he clinched the vote for city’s leader on Sunday
  • Lam currently sings in a band with wives of three disciplinary forces’ chiefs

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:42pm, 9 May, 2022

