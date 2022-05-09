Votes are talliied at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
War of words erupts between Chinese and Western diplomats over Hong Kong’s chief executive election

  • Group of Seven nations and European Union attack the vote on Sunday as undermining political pluralism in Hong Kong
  • But Beijing and winner John Lee defend the process as a democratic representation of broad interests and one tailored to the city’s actual situation

Tony Cheung
Updated: 10:09pm, 9 May, 2022

