Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Massive’ plan for Hong Kong government restructuring will need buy-in from incoming leader John Lee, who is expected to respond next week, Carrie Lam says
- Incumbent chief executive says she hopes go-ahead from her successor will give officials enough time to fight for Legco support
- Outgoing and incoming leaders met on Monday to discuss proposal, among other measures
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang