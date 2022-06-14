Jiang Zemin and Prince Charles mark Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty with a shake of hands as British and mainland leaders look on. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong / Politics

July 1, 1997: ‘The Handover’ - Hong Kong’s return to China after British rule

  • Jiang in pledge on rights and non-interference
  • Tung and his team sworn in as Patten bids tearful farewell

Updated: 11:30am, 14 Jun, 2022

