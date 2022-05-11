A group of US lawmakers called for “more rigorous and lasting measures” to stop what they called Beijing’s crackdown on freedoms and liberties in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Call by US lawmakers for sanctions against Hong Kong judges and prosecutors handling national security law dismissed by judiciary as ‘absolutely unacceptable’
- 7 Republican congressmen urge US President Biden to impose sanctions on judges and prosecutors as part of ‘more rigorous and lasting measures’
- Judiciary spokesman says the suggestion amounts to a ‘direct infringement’ on Hong Kong’s rule of law
