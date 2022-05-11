A group of US lawmakers called for “more rigorous and lasting measures” to stop what they called Beijing’s crackdown on freedoms and liberties in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Call by US lawmakers for sanctions against Hong Kong judges and prosecutors handling national security law dismissed by judiciary as ‘absolutely unacceptable’

  • 7 Republican congressmen urge US President Biden to impose sanctions on judges and prosecutors as part of ‘more rigorous and lasting measures’
  • Judiciary spokesman says the suggestion amounts to a ‘direct infringement’ on Hong Kong’s rule of law

Ng Kang-chung and Chris Lau

Updated: 8:34pm, 11 May, 2022

