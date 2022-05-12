The report from China’s foreign ministry has accused the NED of playing a pivotal role in Hong Kong’s social unrest in 2019. Photo: AP
Hongkongers with ties to US-backed group slammed by Beijing report could risk censure, analysts warn

  • Shenzhen University academic says authorities ‘will surely prosecute any body accepting funds in the future’
  • Warning from analysts comes after document issued by Chinese foreign ministry denounces National Endowment for Democracy for funding Hong Kong protests

Tony Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 8:14am, 12 May, 2022

