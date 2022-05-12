Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested on Wednesday night with two other opposition figures. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law: arrest of Hong Kong’s Cardinal Joseph Zen sparks concerns over wider net cast against religious institutions
- Analysts say move does little to promote social cohesion, but decision also appears to be political rather than aimed at religion
- The 90-year-old cardinal was on Wednesday night detained along with two opposition figures over collusion with foreign forces
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested on Wednesday night with two other opposition figures. Photo: Nora Tam