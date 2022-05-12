Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested on Wednesday night with two other opposition figures. Photo: Nora Tam
Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested on Wednesday night with two other opposition figures. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: arrest of Hong Kong’s Cardinal Joseph Zen sparks concerns over wider net cast against religious institutions

  • Analysts say move does little to promote social cohesion, but decision also appears to be political rather than aimed at religion
  • The 90-year-old cardinal was on Wednesday night detained along with two opposition figures over collusion with foreign forces

Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 11:46am, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested on Wednesday night with two other opposition figures. Photo: Nora Tam
Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested on Wednesday night with two other opposition figures. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE