Chief Executive-elect John Lee celebrates his victory in the Hong Kong’s leadership poll on May 8. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | US sanctions risk pushed campaign team for Hong Kong’s John Lee to limit options for receiving election donations
- Source in Lee’s campaign team says decision was made before YouTube terminated candidate’s channel to comply with US sanction laws
- Association for delegates of China’s top advisory body among locally registered organisations to donate to Lee’s campaign
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chief Executive-elect John Lee celebrates his victory in the Hong Kong’s leadership poll on May 8. Photo: K. Y. Cheng