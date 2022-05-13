Chief Executive-elect John Lee celebrates his victory in the Hong Kong’s leadership poll on May 8. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chief Executive-elect John Lee celebrates his victory in the Hong Kong’s leadership poll on May 8. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

exclusive | US sanctions risk pushed campaign team for Hong Kong’s John Lee to limit options for receiving election donations

  • Source in Lee’s campaign team says decision was made before YouTube terminated candidate’s channel to comply with US sanction laws
  • Association for delegates of China’s top advisory body among locally registered organisations to donate to Lee’s campaign

Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:00am, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive-elect John Lee celebrates his victory in the Hong Kong’s leadership poll on May 8. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chief Executive-elect John Lee celebrates his victory in the Hong Kong’s leadership poll on May 8. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE