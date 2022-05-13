The Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council expected to approve government restructuring plan by end of June, lawmaker says
- Plan to be submitted in mid-May, so that Legco could set up subcommittee and begin scrutiny of proposals, House Committee chairwoman Starry Lee reveals
- Eric Chan, director of the Chief Executive’s Office, has said he hopes the proposals can be approved before end-June so the new cabinet can be formed sooner
