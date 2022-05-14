Cardinal Joseph Zen (centre) in a 2019 protest in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Catholic leader and activist Joseph Zen knew he might be arrested one day. On May 11, it happened
- Churchman criticised Beijing openly, joined calls for democracy, attended protests over the years
- Catholics in Hong Kong a divided community, with some believing Zen went too far in his activism
