Hong Kong Catholic leader and activist Joseph Zen knew he might be arrested one day. On May 11, it happened

  • Churchman criticised Beijing openly, joined calls for democracy, attended protests over the years
  • Catholics in Hong Kong a divided community, with some believing Zen went too far in his activism

Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:00am, 14 May, 2022

Cardinal Joseph Zen (centre) in a 2019 protest in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
