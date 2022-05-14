People wave the national flag at Star Ferry Pier in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 1, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Realise ‘inevitability and urgency’ of patriotic power and nurture talent, top Chinese official urges Hong Kong in message to next administration

  • State media reports remarks made by Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at Beijing meeting
  • Wang’s comments also seen as directed at Macau, China’s other special administrative region

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:04pm, 14 May, 2022

