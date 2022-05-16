Victor Dawes at his office in Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Can Hong Kong Bar Association’s new chief walk a tightrope and mend ties with Beijing while speaking up on issues?
- Victor Dawes says he won’t duck or hide from important issues, but pledges to steer clear of politics
- After controversies surrounding past chiefs, new man is optimistic about resuming annual Beijing trips
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Victor Dawes at his office in Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong