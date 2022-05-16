Victor Dawes at his office in Pacific Place in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Can Hong Kong Bar Association’s new chief walk a tightrope and mend ties with Beijing while speaking up on issues?

  • Victor Dawes says he won’t duck or hide from important issues, but pledges to steer clear of politics
  • After controversies surrounding past chiefs, new man is optimistic about resuming annual Beijing trips

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:18am, 16 May, 2022

