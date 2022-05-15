John Lee signing a statutory declaration at the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee reveals hiccups in forming cabinet, with some candidates deterred by possible foreign sanctions

  • Chief executive-elect says he also has someone in mind for No 2 position, but declines to reveal identity of the person
  • He vows to set KPIs for his team to focus on pressing issues such as a ‘mobilisation protocol’ for crises and tackling cross-generational poverty

Nadia Lam
Updated: 2:37pm, 15 May, 2022

