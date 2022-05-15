Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee dismisses Western criticism of arrests of cardinal and activists, insists city’s rule of law targets only criminals and not dissent

  • Lee, a Catholic, says people who break law need to be held accountable regardless of their background or beliefs
  • Chinese foreign ministry’s local office also hits back at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who praised Zen as ‘outspoken champion of democracy’

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 8:23pm, 15 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE