Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee dismisses Western criticism of arrests of cardinal and activists, insists city’s rule of law targets only criminals and not dissent
- Lee, a Catholic, says people who break law need to be held accountable regardless of their background or beliefs
- Chinese foreign ministry’s local office also hits back at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who praised Zen as ‘outspoken champion of democracy’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Sam Tsang