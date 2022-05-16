Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip. Photo: Edmond So
Top spots in Hong Kong’s civil service could soon be filled using external recruitment, bureau chief says
- Civil service minister Patrick Nip says some spots to be open to those with ‘professional skills’, including positions facing ‘succession difficulties’
- Civil service to continue instilling patriotism in government employees, Nip tells Legislative Council meeting
