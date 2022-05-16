US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: EPA-EFE.
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing urges Nancy Pelosi to ‘mind her own business’ in tit-for-tat row over Hong Kong cardinal’s arrest

  • Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tells US House speaker to focus on issues in United States, rather than ‘let Hong Kong bother her’
  • Communist Party journal publishes 7,600-word essay lauding Beijing’s efforts to strengthen national security, highlights legislation imposed on Hong Kong

Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:50pm, 16 May, 2022

