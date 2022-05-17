Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds her weekly press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Exco meeting. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam confident massive government restructuring plan will get nod from her cabinet
- Carrie Lam adds that she is not in a position to say which principal officials will stay on in the next administration
- She says government restructuring has received broad support from society
