Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds her weekly press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Exco meeting. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds her weekly press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Exco meeting. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam confident massive government restructuring plan will get nod from her cabinet

  • Carrie Lam adds that she is not in a position to say which principal officials will stay on in the next administration
  • She says government restructuring has received broad support from society

Natalie WongNadia Lam
Natalie Wong and Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:47am, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds her weekly press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Exco meeting. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds her weekly press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Exco meeting. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE