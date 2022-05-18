Hong Kong’s Chief Executive-elect John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
Explainer |
Hong Kong government revamp: what is it and how does it affect incoming leader John Lee’s administration?
- Chief Executive-elect John Lee’s plan follows largely that of outgoing leader Carrie Lam’s earlier proposal, but includes new deputy secretary for justice position
- Deputies will share workload with secretaries, Lee adds, saying those who coordinate special projects under his purview can report to him directly
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive-elect John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam