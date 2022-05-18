Civil servants at the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
The bigger the better for Hong Kong government revamp? Public policy experts divided over expansion plan for bureaus
- Former minister Anthony Cheung says size of governments has been getting bigger because of growing calls for more public services to meet expectations
- HKU academic John Burns warns, however, that more bureaus could create more silos and therefore more coordination problems
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Civil servants at the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong