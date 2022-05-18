Hong Kong civil servants in Tamar. The salaries of government workers have been frozen over the past two years amid the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong civil servants likely to get pay rise of 2 to 7 per cent this year under improved economic situation

  • Official committee reveals recommendations based on survey of private sector
  • Civil Service Bureau spokesman says final decision hinges on other factors, including cost of living and state of city’s coffers

Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:11pm, 18 May, 2022

