Overstayers march outside Immigration Tower after Beijing’s reinterpretation of the abode law. Photo: David Wong
June 26, 1999: Beijing approves Hong Kong Basic Law reinterpretation on right of abode
- A section of Article 24 will now mean that mainlanders born before one of their parents became a permanent resident of Hong Kong do not have right of abode
