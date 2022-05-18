Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong security chief warns UK on ‘double standards’ over new security bill
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang says government will refer to UK’s proposed law, which was introduced to parliament on May 11, when drafting long-shelved Article 23
- In blog post, Tang appeals to ‘foreign politicians’ to look at city’s proposed bill objectively and rationally
