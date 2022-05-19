Chief Executive-elect John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
John Lee sets tone for incoming Hong Kong administration by pushing for new deputy ministers, pundits say, but he still needed Beijing’s approval
- John Lee will become first leader since handover to establish deputy minister posts, with ones for chief secretary, financial secretary and secretary for justice
- With the move, he is indicating his administration will rely on teamwork, analysts say, but one warns success will depend on chemistry between deputies and bosses
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chief Executive-elect John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam