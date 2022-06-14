Protesters assemble in Victoria Park in the shadow of the Hong Kong flag. People were still arriving at the Central Government Offices at 9pm, six hours after the first marchers set out from Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
July 1, 2003: 500,000 take to Hong Kong’s streets in protest against proposed national security legislation
- More than half a million people took to the streets to protest against Article 23
- Chief executive said it was Hong Kong’s constitutional duty to enact the legislation
