Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called on incoming leader John Lee to help ‘create a new economic situation’ for Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese premier formally approves appointment of John Lee as Hong Kong’s next leader ahead of July 1 swearing-in ceremony
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang calls on incoming chief executive to ‘turn a new chapter’ for ‘one country, two systems’
- Former No 2 official says he is ‘most grateful’ and ‘deeply honoured’ by the premier’s approval.
