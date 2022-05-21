People display the national flag in Hong Kong in support of political reforms in 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
People display the national flag in Hong Kong in support of political reforms in 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong has taken ‘authoritarian turn’ in 2021 under Beijing-imposed legislation, EU says in annual report

  • China’s foreign ministry office in the city and local authorities hit back at criticism, calling comments ‘unfounded’
  • ‘Democracy, rights and freedoms are not a pardon for illegal and criminal activities, let alone an excuse to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries’, office says

Sammy Heung
Updated: 10:20am, 21 May, 2022

