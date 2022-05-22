A flag-raising ceremony at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long on National Security Education Day on April 15, 2021. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung calls for improving ‘quality’ of young people

  • Leung Chun-ying says it would be academic to discuss city’s role in contributing to development of country if quality of population in question
  • ‘The quality of our people will decide the quality of Hong Kong and the value of the city to the country,’ he says

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:26pm, 22 May, 2022

