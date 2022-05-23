Lawmakers are expected to vote on the plan to overhaul government by mid-June. Photo: Edmond So
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the plan to overhaul government by mid-June. Photo: Edmond So
John Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers keep up grilling over need to overhaul government as HK$95 million plan inches towards vote

  • Lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen argues creation of deputy posts should be delayed to six months after new administration takes over
  • Other legislators question whether RTHK should be moved to proposed new bureau covering culture, as well as need to move women’s issues to Home and Youth Affairs Bureau

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:15pm, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the plan to overhaul government by mid-June. Photo: Edmond So
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the plan to overhaul government by mid-June. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE