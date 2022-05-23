Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club seeks lease renewal of premises in Central, says it is ‘optimistic’ about extension

  • Club says it informed authorities in December last year of its intention to remain at current premises, has written to Information Services Department for timeline
  • FCC club president Keith Richburg says he is ‘optimistic’ lease will be renewed as ‘a signal that Hong Kong is open for international business again’

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:39pm, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE