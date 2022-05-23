Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club seeks lease renewal of premises in Central, says it is ‘optimistic’ about extension
- Club says it informed authorities in December last year of its intention to remain at current premises, has written to Information Services Department for timeline
- FCC club president Keith Richburg says he is ‘optimistic’ lease will be renewed as ‘a signal that Hong Kong is open for international business again’
