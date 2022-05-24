Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong border controls unlikely to be eased before June 30, outgoing leader Carrie Lam says
- Hotel quarantine, passenger vaccination and ‘test and hold’ will remain in place, chief executive says
- Lam also says she has nothing to reveal about the possibility of a state leader visiting Hong Kong next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of handover
