Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong border controls unlikely to be eased before June 30, outgoing leader Carrie Lam says

  • Hotel quarantine, passenger vaccination and ‘test and hold’ will remain in place, chief executive says
  • Lam also says she has nothing to reveal about the possibility of a state leader visiting Hong Kong next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of handover

Tony CheungNadia Lam
Tony Cheung and Nadia Lam

Updated: 12:47pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE