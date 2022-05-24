Church members pray for Tiananmen Square victims at a previous event in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong Catholic churches will not hold annual Tiananmen memorial mass for first time in decades over national security law concerns

  • Hong Kong Catholic diocese reveals decision on Tuesday, saying there are ‘different ways to remember the deceased’
  • Church insider says recent arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen sent ‘shock waves’ through the city, especially among Catholics

Updated: 2:59pm, 24 May, 2022

