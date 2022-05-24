Church members pray for Tiananmen Square victims at a previous event in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong Catholic churches will not hold annual Tiananmen memorial mass for first time in decades over national security law concerns
- Hong Kong Catholic diocese reveals decision on Tuesday, saying there are ‘different ways to remember the deceased’
- Church insider says recent arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen sent ‘shock waves’ through the city, especially among Catholics
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Church members pray for Tiananmen Square victims at a previous event in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP