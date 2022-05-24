An advocacy group has called for sanctions on Hong Kong judges handling national security cases. Photo: Warton Li
Washington-based group calls for sanctions on national security law judges and committee, says Hong Kong has ‘fastest growing population of political prisoners’
- Hong Kong Democracy Council says in report city has one of the fastest-growing populations of ‘political prisoners’ in world
- Responding to the comments, Security Bureau spokesman says government ‘will continue to strive to safeguard national security’
