Hong Kong /  Politics

Washington-based group calls for sanctions on national security law judges and committee, says Hong Kong has 'fastest growing population of political prisoners'

  • Hong Kong Democracy Council says in report city has one of the fastest-growing populations of ‘political prisoners’ in world
  • Responding to the comments, Security Bureau spokesman says government ‘will continue to strive to safeguard national security’

Nadia Lam

Updated: 10:07pm, 24 May, 2022

