Pro-Beijing analysts have “advised” residents to forego any group commemorations of June 4 which might be deemed illegal. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: can Hongkongers still hold June 4 commemorative events marking anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown?
- Political pundits say Beijing-imposed national security law has sounded a death knell for assemblies commemorating 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
- No opposition group has currently signalled any intention to apply to police or authorities to hold events related to June 4
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Pro-Beijing analysts have “advised” residents to forego any group commemorations of June 4 which might be deemed illegal. Photo: Dickson Lee