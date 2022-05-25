Pro-Beijing analysts have “advised” residents to forego any group commemorations of June 4 which might be deemed illegal. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pro-Beijing analysts have “advised” residents to forego any group commemorations of June 4 which might be deemed illegal. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: can Hongkongers still hold June 4 commemorative events marking anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown?

  • Political pundits say Beijing-imposed national security law has sounded a death knell for assemblies commemorating 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
  • No opposition group has currently signalled any intention to apply to police or authorities to hold events related to June 4

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:46am, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-Beijing analysts have “advised” residents to forego any group commemorations of June 4 which might be deemed illegal. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pro-Beijing analysts have “advised” residents to forego any group commemorations of June 4 which might be deemed illegal. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE